Nigeria records 137 new coronavirus infections, two more deaths

Nigeria on Saturday recorded two deaths from the coronavirus pandemic as well as 137 new infections across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in an update on its Facebook page noted that the new cases raised the total number of infections in the country to 207,616, while the total death toll now stands at 2,745.

The disease centre added that 195,132 cases have been cleared and discharged, while 9,741 are still down with the illness.

It also added that Kano State recorded a backlog of one death for October 8, 2021.

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Lagos, the epicentre of the disease, ranked first with 46 cases, followed by the FCT with 35 cases

Kaduna State in the North-west recorded 20 cases to rank the third.

Benue recorded 13 cases, Oyo State, nine cases; followed by Kano and Rivers States with six cases each.

Ekiti State in the South-west and Nasarawa in the North-central recorded a single case each.

The NCDC added that six states: Imo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Plateau and Sokoto states reported that they recorded no cases on Saturday.