Nigeria reported 136 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, the country’s infectious disease agency, NCDC, said on Monday.

With the new figures, the total coronavirus infections in the country is now 58,640 while 1,111 COVID-19 related deaths have so far been reported.

The health agency said almost 50,000 patients have recovered from the virus, which translates to a recovery rate of about 85 per cent.

Meanwhile, the are still about 7,400 active infections in Nigeria.

The 136 new cases were reported from 13 states: Lagos (71), Rivers (23), Plateau (12), Adamawa (6), Oyo (6), Kaduna (5), Abia (3), FCT (3), Katsina (2), Kwara (2), Bauchi (1), Borno (1), Edo (1).





Lagos had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 71 infections. The commercial city is Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 19,000 infections and 205 deaths.

Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, is the second most impacted with a total of about 5,000 cases and 77 deaths.

In the past three weeks, Nigeria has not reported any daily infection above 300 and cases have fallen below 500 since late June, an indication that the country may have passed the worst stage of its coronavirus pandemic.

However, health experts have called for caution saying non-adherence to COVID-19 protocols could lead to an increase in infections.