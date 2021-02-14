The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says 75 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week across the country. Its Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known at the national briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

Nigeria Saturday recorded 1,143 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 13 deaths.

According to the daily statistics of COVID-19, new confirmed cases posted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) midnight Saturday were 1,143, while 13 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

It said that till date, 145,664 cases have been confirmed, while 120,399 cases have been discharged and 1,747 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).


The 1,143 new cases were reported from 20 states — Lagos (319), FCT (157), Kwara (90), Oyo (74), Enugu (72), Nasarawa (69), Imo (58), Osun (51), Gombe (49), Kaduna (31), Edo (23), Katsina (23), Kebbi (23), Ogun (22), Kano (19), Rivers (19), Ebonyi (18), Plateau (14), Delta (7), and Ekiti (5).

