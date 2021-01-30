



Nigeria on Friday reported 27 deaths from complications arising from the Coronavirus Disease.

This was as 21 States and the Federal Capital Territory recorded 1,114 new infections same day.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control released the data late on Friday.

According to the NCDC, the 27 deaths raised the number of fatalities from the pandemic to 1,577, with total number of confirmed cases since the first reported case of the virus in Nigeria on February 27, 2020 now 128,674 and 102,780 recoveries.





According to the lead agency in the battle to contain the virus, Lagos State recorded 408 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

It was followed by the FCT with 95 new infections, Plateau-90, Ondo-66, Kaduna-63, Oyo-56, Borno-46, Imo-42 and Edo-41.

Others with new cases on Friday were Ogun-37, Rivers-31, Ekiti-25, Yobe-20, Kano-18, Akwa Ibom-18, Delta-15, Osun-15, Kwara-11, Bayelsa-6, Nasarawa-6, Zamfara-4 and Bauchi-1.