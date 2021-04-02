



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 106 more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

This brings the total number of recorded infections in the country so far to 162,997.

The health agency made the announcement on Thursday night while giving an update via its official website.

NCDC also reported seven COVID-19 related deaths.





The report reads: “106 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-33

FCT-20

Cross River-11

Rivers-11

Kaduna-7

Edo-6

Ondo-6

Nasarawa-3

Ogun-3

Kano-2

Bauchi-2

Osun-2

162,997 confirmed

151,708 discharged

2,058 deaths

“Today’s death is from a backlog of data from Rivers State”.