



Nigeria recorded 1,056 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 141,447.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on its official Twitter handle.

The centre also recorded 21 COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality in the country to 1,694.

It stated that the new infections were recorded in 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A breakdown of cases by states showed that Lagos recorded 214 infections, Osun had 120 cases, FCT, 116 and Plateau, 88 cases.

The breakdown also showed Ebonyi with 75 cases, Kwara 73, Gombe State-70, Ondo-57, Rivers-47, Akwa Ibom-38, Edo-25, Oyo-23, Kano-22, Delta-19, Katsina State-18, Borno-16, Nasarawa State-13, Ekiti and Ogun confirmed eight cases each, Bauchi-four, Benue and Jigawa- one case each.

The centre said that 1,120 persons were discharged from isolation centres across the country in the last 24 hours, which included 478 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with its guidelines.

It said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level III, was coordinating response activities nationwide.





The NCDC added that during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, it continued to support states to respond, especially Lagos state as the epicentre of the outbreak in the country.

“Effectively responding to disease outbreaks involves collaboration and partnership in a whole-of-society approach,” it noted.

Recall that many Nigerians have continued to test positive to the virus and more case fatalities have been recorded from its complications.

The centre said that Nigeria registered fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week.

It also reported increased recoveries during the same period.

The NCDC said from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 8,845 patients recovered and were discharged compared to 7,811 who were discharged in the previous week.

In the first week of Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, the NCDC said 4,628 persons recovered and were discharged.

It added that from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, Nigeria recorded a total of 5,950 recoveries and 10,534 recoveries between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23.

Newsmen report that till date the centre tested 1,398,630 samples out of which 141,447 cases have been confirmed.

The NCDC added that 115,755 people have been discharged after successful treatment and currently, there are 23,998 people in various isolation centres across the country while 1,694 deaths were registered.