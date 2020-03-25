<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Government on Wednesday received a cargo aircraft load of commodities for prevention and testing for coronavirus, from Jack Ma.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Abdullahi Mashi received the items on behalf of the Nigeria Government from Jack Ma at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The permanent secretary called on corporate organisations and individuals in Nigeria to support the government with resources to tackle the war against the spread of coronavirus.

He commended Jack Ma for the assistance towards the continent, adding that over 100 face masks, 20 thousand test kits among other items were sent to the country.





A Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, has promised to assist the African continent with commodities for tackling the spread of coronavirus in the continent and dispatched the items to Ethiopia, the headquarters of African Unions (AU) some days ago.

The Director Port Health Services, Dr Morenike Oko, expressed gratitude for the timely assistance, saying that the items will go a long way in preventing the spread of COVID-19

She pointed out that preventive measures against the COVID-19 remain adherence to coughing and sneezing etiquette, regular use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, social distancing among others.