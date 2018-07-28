The Federal Government has received the last batch of ambulances donated by Government of Japan.

The Japanese Government had in June 2017 donated 31 Ambulances to Nigeria and promised to deliver 12 more to make it total of 43 ambulances.

The remaining 12 were delivered on Friday.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, while receiving the vehicles on behalf of Federal Government in Abuja, said the donation was aimed at enhancing healthcare delivery system in Nigeria.

Adewole said: “We sincerely appreciate the Japanese Government in keeping to her promise on provision of the remaining 12 Ambulances as was said last year.

“We also acknowledge and commend the Japanese Government for supporting the training of the nurses and drivers that would man the vehicles.

“The provision of these ambulances to our Tertiary Health Institutions across the country will ensure that emergency cases requiring ambulance service are taken care of promptly.”

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Alhaji Abdullahi Abdulaziz Mashi, said the donation of the ambulances would contribute immensely to the Federal Government’s efforts to strengthen the National Emergency Response Programme.

Speaking at the occasion, the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yutaka Kikuta, said the ambulances were meant to be distributed to Tertiary Health Institutions in Nigeria.

Kikuta said: “Japan is a country which keeps her words.

“We are gathered here today to mark the delivery of the remaining 12 ambulances in fulfilment of the promise made a year ago.

“This project is particularly unique because ambulance mostly serve those in very critical conditions when the availability of an ambulance and rapid response could mean the difference between life and death.”

The Japanese Ambassador explained that health is one of the main focuses of the Government of Japan in its Official Development Assistance to Nigeria.

Kikuta said the Government of Japan through its community-based Grant Assistance is providing primary healthcare facilities and potable water in the rural communities.