<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chadian military has continued to frown and condemn their Nigerian counterparts for the policy of reintegrating repentant Boko Haram members.

The Nigerian Military has, therefore, advised its Chadian counterparts to channel any misgivings they have about Operation Safe Corridor with the policy of accepting, deradicalizing and reintegrating repentant Boko Haram terrorists back into society, through government to government processes.

Coordinator, Directorate of Media Operations, Major General John Enenche who stated this during a media briefing in Abuja noted that contrary to some belief, high risk Boko Haram terrorists even when they surrender are taken to high risk camp in Kainji, tried in court and sent to jail while it is only the soft target terrorists who were coerced through physical torture that are admitted to operation safe Corridor.

Aside this, Enenche said international law on armed conflict to which Nigeria is a signatory states that if your enemy surrenders during battle, you must treat him by international convention, that is prisoner of war and not to kill him, adding that Nigeria is a law abiding country.

“Chadian military has no right to question Nigeria’s Amnesty programme. If they want to know more of how it is operated, they should ask questions through the proper channel which is their embassy’.

On the threat by the Chadians to with-draw their military from Nigerian territories which they claim, they liberated in a recent offensive against BHT/ISWAP terrorists, Gen Enenche said, “First, let me say that Chad is not on any Nigerian territory. Not one inch of our land or Nigerian territory will ever be occupied by our neighbours

“Lake Chad belongs to all of us. If they are on the area close to their border, no problem. But the truth is that they can not even withdraw from Lake Chad because they are part of the Lake Chad Basin Commission and they are part of the Multinational Joint Task Force.

Giving an update of military operations across the country, the DMO Coordinator said, “As you are aware, the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been involved in nine Major operations and other standing and subsidiary operations across the Country.

“In this regard, the general public is usually updated of the efforts and progress of the gallant officers and men of the Military and other security agencies, that conduct these operations almost on daily basis through press releases among others.

This approach is necessary to keep Nigerians abreast of the unrelenting and committed effort of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to tackle our security challenges.

“However, it is desirable to give the general public an out look of our operational performance over time frames, which would give a better perspective of the effort of the Nigerian Military towards securing the lives and property of the populace

“Thus, I am to present a cumulative and summarized update of the operational activities and achievements of the Nigerian Military operating with sister security agencies from 10 to 16 April 2020.





“The gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole had very intensive clearance operations cutting across the theatre during this period.

“A combined effort of the Land and Air components saw several decapitation of BHT/ISWAP elements.

“Their activity was focused more on criminality such as attack on loose targets to loot and steal logistics items.

“However, they were monitored and tracked through Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance and vetted human intelligence at Shokotoko near Damboa, Borno State.

“Thereafter, they were struck with resultant massive casualties.

“Within the same period, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, Operation Whirl Punch and Operation Whirl Stroke in Zamfara, Niger and Nasarawa States neutralized several bandits, rescued kidnapped victims and recovered some equipment.

“These feats were achieved through ground and air operations. In Operation Hadarin DajiI, troops neutralized several bandits including a notorious gunrunner popularly known as Alhaji in Zamfara State.

“Troops also rescued 10 men, 4 women and 4 minors during the period. Weapons recovered by troops include, one GPMG, 140 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 3 AK47 rifles, 86 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, 53 blank ammunition and a motorcycle.

“Other items recovered are water-jet explosives and 2 inches of Det 33 cable for Improvised Explosive Devices. In same vein, troops rescued 7 kidnapped victims and neutralized several bandits.

“Similarly, troops of Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, operating with troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and supported by the Nigerian Air Force conducted a clearance operation on 14 and 15 April 2020 at Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“The Operation was a follow up exploitation against fleeing Daru Salam Sect recently dislodged from their camps at Uttu general area of Nasarawa State.

“During the Operation, troops engaged the criminals and neutralized 4 of them. In all the operations, most of the bandits and criminals fled or escaped with gun shot wounds with narrow chances of survival.

“Efforts to curb crude oil thefts and protect economic assets of the Country within the period yielded positive results.

“Cumulatively, about 65,000ltrs of illegally refined AGO and 943.5 barrels of suspected stolen crude oil were impounded from oil thieves.

“Additionally, crude oil thieves were denied stealing of about 408,000ltrs of illegally refined AGO, 2,232.4 barrels of stolen crude oil and 29,000ltrs of DPK.

“The Armed forces of Nigeria will remain committed to protecting our Exclusive Economic Zone in order to curtail economic sabotage and ensure the economic security of the maritime environment.

“On this note the Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank the general public for their support and further solicit their cooperation towards providing credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in our operational commitments.”