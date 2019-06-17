<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria has been ranked 148th among 163 countries in the Global Peace Index (GPI).

The GPI, which is described as the worlds leading measure of global peacefulness, said Nigeria retained the 148th spot from 2018.

According to the 2019 edition of the GPI, Nigeria is ranked Nigeria among the five least peaceful countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, including Democratic Republic of Congo (155), Central African Republic (157), Somalia (158) and South Sudan (161).

The Index which is produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace, measures peacefulness across three domains: safety and security, ongoing conflict, and militarisation.

GPI’s 2019 report pointed out that while the world has become less peaceful over the last decade, there had been some notable improvements in peace. It also analysed the potential long-term impact of climate change on levels of peacefulness.