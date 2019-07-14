<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr. Ikechukwu Aduba, has warned that Nigeria is toying with danger in still keeping the leader of Shi’ites in Nigeria, Ibrahim El Zakzaky, in detention even after a court of competent jurisdiction ordered his release.

Aduba who received awards for crime fighting in his days as Commissioner of police said Nigeria should know that Shi’ites have their roots in Iran which is not only a world power but feared as the headquarters of terrorism.

He lamented the manner Federal Government is handling the Shi’ites saying that it reminds one of Boko Haram which was treated with kid gloves at the early stages and today it has defied the solution to despite government false claim of degrading it.

Reacting to the continued detention of their leader, El Zakzaky, Aduba said: ” I am a firm believer of Constitutional Democracy and strict adherence to the doctrines of the rule of law.

“Zakzaky should be released in strict obedience to the court ruling. His further incarceration is an ill-wind that will blow nobody any good.

“Nigerians are not security conscious. Some of us don’t even know who our neighbors are. Borders are porous. Armed forces and the Police are overstretched.

“With the link of Shittes to Iran, that remains a time bomb. The USA is losing sleep because of Iran, can we withstand them when the trouble starts?

“Diligent prosecution by the office of the Attorney-General can nail him and security searchlight beamed on him.

“We have enough security problems that are not fizzling out and the federal government of Nigeria should give peace a chance. A stitch in time saves nine.

“If anything happens to El Zakzaky we are finished because if they start we cannot contain them. They are die-hards. They should release him and beam searchlight on him”, Aduba concluded