The federal government on Wednesday said it was committed to promoting and protecting human rights in the country devoid of discrimination.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this at the high-level segment of the 43rd session of Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

Newsmen report that Onyeama made the comment amid a high number in cases of arbitrary arrests and detention by security agencies.

The minister insisted that Nigeria remained committed to upholding human rights in furtherance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Nigeria reaffirms its commitment to the work of the Human Rights Council, as it vigorously pursues implementation of its core mandate of promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms worldwide.

“The fight against terrorism remains a priority for government, to ensure respect for human rights and professionalism.





“President Muhammadu Buhari has committed to the retraining and human rights awareness of the Nigerian military in engaging the growing exigencies of security in the country.

“The President underscored that professionalism and culture of respect for human rights among armed forces and other security agencies are essential policy thrusts of his administration in the fight against terrorism,” the minister said.

He added that in order to promote human rights, Human Rights Desks and Department of Civil-Military Relations were inaugurated in military formations.

Newsmen quoted him as saying that the National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism had been focused on building institutions and reintegration of repentant insurgents into society.

“Recent reforms in the judicial sector have also strengthened the Rule of Law, Access to Justice and Human Rights, and the right to be protected.”, Onyeama added.