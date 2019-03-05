



The Nigeria Prisons Service has said it would not fly out a former Plateau State Governor, Joshua Dariye, who is reportedly suffering from kidney disease, for treatment abroad.

The service stated that the Senator, who is serving a 10-year jail term in Kuje Prison, Abuja, is getting the best care at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, where he was being treated.

The NPS spokesman, Francis Enobore, informed newsmen on Monday, that doctors treating the Senator have not referred him to a foreign hospital, stressing that he was in good hands at the hospital.

Enobore, however, declined to reveal the health status of the convicted ex-governor, saying he had no idea of his ailment.

He said, “I don’t know his (Dariye’s) ailment, it is only his doctor who could tell us what is wrong with him. But we are not considering flying him out of the country, he is getting the best care he could get at the government hospital and the doctors have not said they cannot take care of him.”

The Senator, who represented Plateau Central in the National Assembly, had been hospitalised since last December.

He was convicted by a Federal Capital Territory High Court presided over by Justice Adebukola Banjoko on a 23-count charge of diverting and laundering N1.126 billion Ecological Funds belonging to the Plateau State Government while in office as the governor.