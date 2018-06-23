Nigerian Prisons Service (NPS), Jigawa Command, has appealed to National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) to admit inmates serving jail terms in various prisons in Jigawa.

The Comptroller of the service in the state, Alhaji Auwalu Diso, made this known during the matriculation of NOUN students for the 2017/2018 session in Dutse Study Centre on Saturday.

Diso, who was represented by Superintendent of Prisons, Mr Saidu Kibiya, said that like other prisons across the federation, inmates in Jigawa should also be admitted by NOUN to study.

He explained that in view of the gesture, many inmates graduated with first Degrees, Masters and Ph.Ds in various fields.

He added that “I am happy to tell you that the gesture has changed the character and attitudes of many inmates.

“In fact, many inmates have been reformed and they have desisted from bad habits and are ready to become good citizens.

“I am, therefore, appealing to NOUN to consider our request so that the prisoners can be reintegrated into the society after their jail terms with some integrity.

Meanwhile, the NOUN Study Centre in Dutse matriculated 210 students for the 2017/18 academic session.

The acting Director of the centre, Malam Abdullahi Ya’u, said there was significant improvement in enrollment of students for this session compared with that of 2016/17 session.

He appealed to Jigawa residents, particularly civil servants, to seek for admission into NOUN to upgrade their education status, pointing out that “learning is not only easy and accessible in NOUN but also exciting.”

The director says that NOUN has 78 centres across the country which graduated many students worthy in learning and in character.

He said “I want to urge the new students to dispel the misconception that NOUN qualification is not the same with conventional universities.

“Apart from having virtually all its courses accredited by the National Universities Commission, NOUN has been receiving outstanding recognition at home and abroad for its achievements in educational excellence.”

Ya’u also urged the matriculating students to pursue their studies with vigour and obey laid down rules and regulations of the university.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of NOUN, Prof. Abdallah Adamu, told the students that character development was an integral part of education which they signed up with the university.

The VC’s speech, which was read by the Director of the Dutse Centre, noted that after their four-year study, students would also be judged in character and learning.

He added that “to be qualified as such, you must be seen by your peers and officials of the university to have lived above board.

“You must, therefore, shun vices that may hamper your academic progression, you must say no to cultism, examination malpractice and other anti-social behaviours.”