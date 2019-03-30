<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) has approved the promotion of 18 Controllers of Prisons to the rank of Assistant Controller-General of Prisons service.

Mr Francis Enobore, the Public Relations Officer of the service disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday in a statement.

He said the promotion was in the board’s letter No. CDFIPB/ODES/CORR/VOL.11/21, dated March 27, 2019 in respect to the exercise conducted by the board for eligible officers in 2018.

“Some of the beneficiaries include ACG Yusuf Oladipo, ACG Kunle Sanusi, ACG Tukur Ahmed, ACG Pevigo Peter and ACG Abubakar Garba.

“Others are ACG Nwakuche Sylvester, ACG Babangida Mohammed, ACG Opara Joseph, ACG Oladipo Tunde and ACG Chiabua Victor,’’ he said.

According to him, ACG Haliru Nababa, ACG Musa Danzaria, ACG Akinwale Folashade, ACG Mohammed Hussaini, ACG Okereke Clementina, ACG Bomoi Mohammed, ACG Adebimpe Aderemi and ACG Mohammed Abubakar were also promoted.

Enobore said that the Controller-General of Prisons, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed, while congratulating the officers enjoined them to see the elevation as a call to higher responsibility which required greater commitment and professionalism.