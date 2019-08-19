<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, has expressed optimism that Nigeria is capable of attaining poverty-free status by 2030 in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) target.

The governor hinted this in Ado-Ekiti while honouring 27 SDGs impact advocates who had distinguished themselves in the area of scholarships and other community-based projects and who were presented with medals at the event.

Among them were Abimbola Aladejare, Sikiru Olowoyo and Olusola Adelti of Ekiti Youths Agenda, Green Global International Networks and Ekiti Future Awards respectively.

Others were Semiat Aderibigbe, Free Adult Education and Ayomide Also of the Reformers Initiative.

Fayemi, represented by his Chief of Staff, Biodun Omoleye, said: “The essence of the SDGs is to eradicate poverty globally and make the world a better place to live for everyone by 2030.”

He maintained that with the necessary government’s support and encouragement, Nigerian youths are capable of leading the nation to achieving the various SDGs goals.

The governor said he was one of those incurable optimists, who shared the views that poverty can be eradicated in Nigeria in 2030 as projected, with diligent prosecution of the SDG’s programmes and policy.

Fayemi, who spoke in Ado Ekiti on Saturday during an event commemorating the 2019 International Youth Day, urged the youths to develop themselves intellectually and skillfully, to be able to compete with their contemporaries globally, since the world is now a “global village”.

“Throughout the world, there is a new order that recognises the skills of young people, a new order that believes the society must be devoid of poverty and diseases, a new order that believes people must live well, a world free of pollution and how do we get there?

“Governor Fayemi knew that any order that fails to empower the youths with leadership is bound to fail. The present government is ready to empower you, because you are our future.

“So, let your impacts be felt in your respective communities, because development starts from the grassroots. The SDGs goal is to eradicate poverty before 2030, this can be attained with partnerships among relevant stakeholders”, he stated.

The governor’s wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, charged the youths to be focused, diligent and visionary, for them to be able succeed in life.

“You don’t need to rely on money to become fulfilled, with strong vision and focus, you can become great. Lay your hands on productive ventures and run away from evils”.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on SDGs, Dr. Abimbola Solanke, described the SDG’s interaction with youths as the first of its kind in the state since 2015 when the goals was adopted by world leaders.

“It is worthy of note that Ekiti is fortunate to be part of the 21 States that will be celebrating 2019 edition of International Youth Day facilitated by Nigerian Youths Network in SDGs. Our mission is to use Ekiti youths as local SDGs advocates for meaningful impact.

“We need to let you know that since 2015 when SDGs was adopted by World Leaders, Ekiti State has not keyed into organizing and Converging Youths for SDGs development oriented programmes and also establishing impact driven structures and networks that will enable Ekiti Youths take ownership of the goals”, she said.