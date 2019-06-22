<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has broken a new ground in its crime prevention and detection tasks with the introduction of a digital criminal record checks and issuance of clearance certificates.

Expected to be operational from July 1 this year, the procedure is the brainchild of a knowledge management company, Ace of Spades Consult Limited (AoS), which the police has collaborated with, in a Public and Private Partnership agreement for a build, operate and transfer programme.

In a release signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AoS, Ms Arinola Giwa Amu, the effort is a continuation of the process of improving services as well as strengthening the police collaboration with the public in its crime prevention drive.

The programme, a purpose built civil database is additionally to update criminal records, and ease the process of background checks.

According to Giwa-Amu, it will also simplify the process of issuing clearance certificates automated and make it seamless, credible, and affordable for everyone and every legal entity.

The AoS statement added that the Police Background Check Number (PBCN) would be associated with every individual’s biometric information and corporate entity’s Registration Certificate (RC) number already held by other government agencies.

“For this purpose, every individual and legal entity, both foreign and domestic is encouraged to sign up and acquire a PBCN to ensure accurate records. The opportunity to do this will be from the 1st of July, 2019 at www.pbcn.com.ng”

Sources added that the new development is coming after similar programmes in more advanced countries, where criminal records are verified through the police, ahead of important employment opportunities.