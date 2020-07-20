



The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has disclosed that 41, 863 officers and men across various ranks had been promoted since January 2019 when he assumed office.

Adamu disclosed this at the decoration ceremony of 10 newly promoted senior police officers at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday.

He noted that the promotions were guided by the principles of seniority and merit, which he said was reflective of their record of discipline and invaluable experience.

Adamu said the capacity of the human assets of any organization, particularly at strategic management level was fundamental to the attainment of the goals and mandates of such institution.

He said no organisation could advance beyond the competence and dedication of its strategic leaders, and neither can any organisational goals and plans be attained without a crop of highly committed personnel to drive the implementation process.





The IG said, “Since my assumption of office in January 2019, a total of 41,863 officers and men of the Force across different ranks have been promoted to their next ranks.

“These promotion exercises – a strategic management approach directed at motivating the workforce in addressing current and emerging internal security threats – have been guided by the principles of seniority and merit and reflective of records of discipline and invaluable experience.”

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, commended the IGP for “the innovative and revolutionary style he has introduced since his appointment.”

Mustapha said the IG had improved the coordination and synergy between security agencies “so people would enjoy the safety they deserve as citizens.”