The Chancellor of Chrisland University, Dr Winifred Awosika, has called on Nigerians to consider people’s pedigree before electing them into leadership positions.

She made the call while commending former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, during the maiden convocation of the university held over the weekend at Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Dr. Awosika, who revealed that she had followed Obi’s leadership traits over the years said that Nigeria needed people like him for the country to make progress. Her words: “Ladies and gentlemen, I am sure you will all agree with me that people like Chief Dr. Peter Obi, don of the soil, if given opportunity to rule this country, things will be better.”

Describing Obi’s convocation speech as “inspiring”, she said that whenever he spoke one was convinced of his grasp of the economy and evident knowledge of how to manage human and other resources.

Earlier in his convocation speech, Obi thanked Dr. Awosika for her massive investment in education.

Speaking directly to the new graduates, Obi charged them to look up to the likes of the founders of Google, Amazon, Microsoft, among others, for inspiration and challenge.

Further, Obi, Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, told them that with implicit confidence in themselves, that the sky would not even limit their achievements.

Describing the present Nigerian leaders, including himself, as failures, he charged the new graduates not to repose so much faith in the current leaders but in themselves as possible routes towards the discovery of a new Nigeria.