Nigeria has expressed willingness to partner Republic of Cuba in the area of efficient health care delivery and the utilisation of science, technology and innovation in solving problems affecting Nigerians.

Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, disclosed this in Abuja when Calos Frejo Sosa, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Nigeria, paid him a courtesy call in his office.

Onu pointed out that Cuba has over the years deployed science, technology and innovation in solving many of her problems, adding that Cuba has also developed vaccines that many countries in the world like Nigeria have interest.

“Cuba has developed vaccines that cure some diseases and help to prevent other diseases that before this time we thought could be not done. Cuba has also developed drugs that help to manage a number of diseases including cancer which we are interested in,” he said.

He used the opportunity to announce his proposed visit to Cuba with some members of management staff of the ministry, adding that the visit would further cement the bilateral relations of both countries for their mutual benefits.

Speaking on the liberation struggles and peace-keeping efforts of Cuba, Onu said, “We are always happy and proud to recognise the contributions of Cuba to the liberation of many African countries.

“Cuba did not at any time think of holding back its most valuable heritage, which is her citizens. Cuba demonstrated it be sending not just medical doctors to heal the sick but also soldiers to fight for freedom in Africa.”

He expressed optimism that the relationship between Cuba and Africa would continue to grow stronger and healthier.

Earlier, Ambassador Calos Frejo Sosa said that the proposed visit of the minister to Cuba would further strengthen relationship of both countries.

He added that agreements that were expected to be signed during the visit would touch all specific areas where both countries could collaborate for the benefits of their citizens.