Enrolment centres to register Nigerians abroad for the New National Identification Number are being opened in the UK and Germany.

VFS Global, along with Dantata Universal Services launched new centres in London and Leicester on 2 August for the convenience of Nigerians in the United Kingdom

New centres will also open in Berlin and Frankfurt, Germany on 12 August.

The centres are being opened as part of the endeavour to support the initiative by the National Identity Management Commission’s (NIMC) to enrol ` adults and children into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

Appointments can be obtained beforehand online by visiting www.vfsglobal.com/NIMC/Nigeria for the National Identification Number enrolment and subsequently the issuance of General Multi Purpose Card (GMPC) issuance to eligible Nigerian citizens in diaspora.

A dedicated contact centre and email support service is also available for applicants to answer queries and track the application status.

The National Identification Number is a unique set of eleven digits number issued to the Nigerian citizens in diaspora.

NIN is used for processing all forms of transactions that involves submitting an identity verification in Nigeria such as getting a driver’s license, voter’s card or even for opening a bank account which will offer greater convenience and transparency.

Mr. Jiten Vyas, Regional Group COO, VFS Global, said: “The launch of our new National Identification Number enrolment centres in UK and Germany to support theinitiative by the National Identity Management Commission, Nigeria highlights our efforts to offer solutions that ensure a secure and seamless experience in the Identity and Citizen Services space globally. By leveraging our capabilities of having successfully implemented such large-scale diaspora enrollment services across the world, we are confident that the new centres would greatly benefit this global initiative.”

With nearly two decades of experience, VFS Global has established itself as a world leader in offering solutions in both visa application processing and identity-based citizen services.

Having processed over 86 million biometric enrolments since 2007, VFS Global currently serves 38 Client Governments across 138 countries with its biometric solutions.