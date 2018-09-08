John Agim - Nigerian Army

Nigeria and Republic of Niger agreed on a collaboration that would finally put an end to banditry and other elements of criminal activities around the two nations’ borders.

The decision to collaborate was reached on Thursday at a security meeting held in Maladi in Niger.

The meeting was convened to brainstorm and find solutions to security challenges and menace of bandits around their borders.

The one-day security conference, according Brig.-Gen John Agim, the Acting Director Defence Information (DDI) on Friday, was held at Maladi on Thursday.

Agim said the conference reviewed the security situation vis-a-vis existing military operations in the two countries.

According to Agim, the conference is a follow up to similar meeting held in September, 2017 at Diffa also in Niger.

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, had also in February s assured the Republic of Niger of the readiness of Nigeria for partnership to tackle herdsmen/farmers’ conflict.

Dambazau stated this when Nigerien lawmakers paid him a visit on Feb. 9, in Abuja.

Dambazau told the lawmakers that the two countries had close relationship in religion and ethnicity.

“Our relationship is historic; we have very close relationship in ethnicity and religion that it is difficult to know who comes from Nigeria and Niger. We consider ourselves as one family.

