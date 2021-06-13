A group, All Referendum People – Movement (ARP-M), has advocated for a national referendum before the 2023 general elections, as a way of addressing the challenges confronting the nation.

The group at a press conference on Saturday, noted that with the present predicament in the country, “we cannot be insensitive to the plight of the people and that is why we call for the change of orientation so that Nigeria would be called first quarter of 2022 for a national referendum to address some of the burning issues in the country.”





Some of the burning issues, according to ARP-M, included issue of secessions, agitations from some quarters, unemployment, insecurity of lives and properties.

The group explained that when these issues were addressed, there would be true democratic governance and 2023 election would come a reality without any lacuna or rancour as unity of Nigeria is non negotiable.