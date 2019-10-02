<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As Nigeria celebrates her 59th year independence anniversary, Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, has said that though the country is 59 years old, it has not matured.

Ishaku stated this in Jalingo while fielding questions from journalists on his return from Abuja where he won a tribunal judgement instituted by an APC candidate in the last governorship election, Prof Muhammad Yahaya.

According to Ishaku, “Yes, we are 59 years old, but I don’t think we are 59 years matured. It is sweet because we had independence. It is sour and ugly because we have not utilised the 59 years to transform the country to an enviable status. It is a shame that Nigeria is still lagging behind.”

According to him, the country needs change in all facets, especially “educationally, economically, transformation of our thinking and reorientation of the whole system so that people can believe.”

He added that Nigerians have drive and enthusiasm and only need direction to contribute to the nation’s development.

Ishaku singled out power as the most crucial driving force in the nation’s quest for development.

“If you ask me ten times over, I will tell you let us take power; if we can correct electricity in this country, I am sure two thirds of our problems would have been solved. Power drives modernity, it drives the economy and it is a problem that we have still not been able to solve. Thank God we are beginning to pick our act,” he stated.

The governor thanked Taraba people for the mandate they gave him and the judiciary for affirming his victory, saying his next agenda was to “consolidate on what we have started before which is very good.”