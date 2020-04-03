<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has warned that the lockdown order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday March 29, might be extended if Nigerians do not comply with rules.

“If we don’t behave ourselves, there is a likelihood that the lockdown will be extended,” the Minister said at a press conference by the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus in Abuja on Friday April 3.

Lai Mohammed urged Nigerians to observe social distancing and a good hygiene, so everyone can get back to their normal lives after the 14-day lockdown.





Lai Mohammed continued, “but if we behave ourselves, there might not be an extension and I hope we do so.

“If we stay at home for two weeks, and we are doing everything we are supposed to do, we should be able to effectively contain the disease.

“Therefore, my appeal to Nigerians is that they should obey the directive on social distancing, personal hygiene and shun gatherings; after two weeks, we will resume our normal life.

“But if they think it is a joke, then we may have to stay at home more than the two weeks.”