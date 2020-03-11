<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will Thursday meet with the federal government team to find ways of resolving the dispute between the two parties.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, confirmed this to newsmen in a text message Tuesday night, saying the government has invited the union leaders for talks.

“Yes, we have invited them for Thursday afternoon by 2p.m,” Ngige said.

However, ASUU said it would formally serve the federal government a notice of its commencement of two-week warning strike.





The union had on Monday asked its members in federal universities across the country to immediately commence a warning strike in response to the government’s decision to stop the February salaries of lecturers who have not registered on the salary payment platform.

In line with the rules of engagement for labour dispute resolution, the Ministry of Labour and Employment would be expecting the ASUU’s notice of strike for it to wade into the matter.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, had held a meeting with Ngige, in response to ASUU’s declaration of warning strike on Monday.