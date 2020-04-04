<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Former Director-General of the Nigeria Law School, Dr Koleade Abayomi, has died in the United Kingdom (UK) after contracting Coronavirus.

A statement released by the Secretary of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN), Seyi Sowemimo, SAN, disclosed that Abayomi died on Thursday April 2nd.

“The BOSAN Secretariat wishes to announce the death of Dr Koleade A. Abayomi SAN, OON, who died in the early hours of today, 2nd of April, 2020 in London. We deeply mourn the sad loss of our departed colleague and pray that the Almighty God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.” the statement from BOSAN reads in part.





Born on the 20th of August, 1940, Abayomi was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1966 and admitted to the Inner Bar in 2005. He taught at the Nigerian Law School and rose to the position of Director-General in November 2004. He’s survived by his wife, children and great grandchildren.

Abayomi’s death comes days after a foremost Nigerian Medical doctor, Alfa Saadu, died in the UK after contracting coronavirus.