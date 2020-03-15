<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arrangements have been con­cluded for the flag off of the Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (I-MOP), an initia­tive of President Muhamma­du Buhari’s Federal Govern­ment, the Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has said.

This, according to him, was aimed at bringing succour to underserved and unreached Nigerians, especially mothers and children of age zero to two years.

The Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (I-MOP) will provide free primary healthcare services such as immunisation, treatment of minor ailments, health talks, counselling services, screen­ing for non-communicable diseases and general medical consultations to Nigerians.

Three rounds of the In­tegrated Medical Outreach Programme (I-MOP) will be implemented in 409 lowest performing LGAs and medi­cal outreaches in each of the 109 Senatorial Districts across the 36 states and FCT between March and June 2020.





The first round of the In­tegrated Medical Outreach Programme would take place at selected primary healthcare centres between March 23 and 27, 2020 in all states of the fed­eration and the FCT.

A statement signed by NPHCDA’s Head, Public Rela­tions, Mr Mohammad Ohitoto, made available to newsmen in Abuja, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari, would flag off the programme, while all the states and FCT, would also do same.

The statement further in­dicated that the Secretary to the Government of the Fed­eration, Boss Mustapha; Hon. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. (Sen.) Olorun­nimbe Mamora, the Hon. Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello and the Minister of State, FCT, Haj. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, would be present at the event.

Also expected, included Senate President, Senator Ah­mad Lawan; House of Repre­sentatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, tradition­al rulers, donors, development partners and stakeholders in the Primary Health Care sec­tor.