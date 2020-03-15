Arrangements have been concluded for the flag off of the Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (I-MOP), an initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal Government, the Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, has said.
This, according to him, was aimed at bringing succour to underserved and unreached Nigerians, especially mothers and children of age zero to two years.
The Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (I-MOP) will provide free primary healthcare services such as immunisation, treatment of minor ailments, health talks, counselling services, screening for non-communicable diseases and general medical consultations to Nigerians.
Three rounds of the Integrated Medical Outreach Programme (I-MOP) will be implemented in 409 lowest performing LGAs and medical outreaches in each of the 109 Senatorial Districts across the 36 states and FCT between March and June 2020.
The first round of the Integrated Medical Outreach Programme would take place at selected primary healthcare centres between March 23 and 27, 2020 in all states of the federation and the FCT.
A statement signed by NPHCDA’s Head, Public Relations, Mr Mohammad Ohitoto, made available to newsmen in Abuja, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari, would flag off the programme, while all the states and FCT, would also do same.
The statement further indicated that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Hon. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of State for Health, Dr. (Sen.) Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Hon. Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello and the Minister of State, FCT, Haj. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, would be present at the event.
Also expected, included Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan; House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, traditional rulers, donors, development partners and stakeholders in the Primary Health Care sector.