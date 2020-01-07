<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, on Tuesday, commissioned the first-ever national e-depository of treaties at the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Malami said the National Depository of Treaties will serve as the depository of all treaties entered into between the Government of the Federation and any other country of any Ministry, Agency or Department in line with Section 4 of the Treaties (Making Procedure, etc.) Act Cap. T20 Laws of the Federation (LFN) 2004.

Therefore, the AGF reiterated the need for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies to transmit to the National Depository of Treaties domiciled in Federal Ministry of Justice all executed agreements, Memoranda of Understanding, and treaties in their custody and those to be entered in the future in their original form.

“It is our hope that very soon the National Depository of Treaties will be in the cloud for a more global outlook and accessibility from any part of the world.

“It is about transparency, accessibility and order in line with the tenements of Open Government Partnership and access to justice which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to upholding” Malami stated.

He said the project is geared towards achieving functional National Depository of Treaties, maintain a comprehensive/updated Register of Treaties as well as ensure that all Treaties, Agreement and Protocols entered into by the Government are preserved.

Speaking earlier, the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata SAN, said the electronic depository of treaties is one of the ways, the Federal Ministry of Justice is utilizing in taking advantage of technology to make accessibility to the depository easy and faster.