<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government has introduced new performance management and reward system in the civil service as part of efforts to increase productivity and quality of service delivery.

Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, whose appointment was confirmed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, also reiterated her commitment to giving focal and priority attention to capacity building.

According to her, this would be done both at the level of respective Ministries and at service-wide level especially on core values and code of ethics of the Civil Service.

Yemi-Esan spoke during her address at the maiden meeting with Permanent Secretaries, service-wide, Accountant General of the Federation, Auditor-General for the Federation and Surveyor-General of the Federation on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said the new Performance Management System to be put in place to replace the biased and often abused Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) would help improve productivity and quality of service delivery in the country.

Director, Information, HOS Office, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, quoted the Head of Service as saying that the goal of ensuring stability in the Federal Civil Service would inform decisions and the fulcrum on which other objectives will be linked.





She emphasised that the service whole continue to reward and recognize excellence, innovation and dedication.

She affirmed her belief that the “successful implementation of an institutionalized reward and recognition system, will produce well-motivated, disciplined, skilled and accountable Civil Servants”.

She, therefore, solicited for the continued cooperation, collaboration and camaraderie of the body of Permanent Secretaries to elevate the Federal Civil Service to meet global standard that exhibits superior performance in the implementation of government policies and programmes, as well as in the delivery of services for the well-being of Nigerians and the country’s economic development.

Yemi-Esan furthermore called for their support and cooperation at this decisive period to help deliver on President Buhari administration’s key priority areas; and continue to work as a team to make the anticipated difference to bequeath a better Civil Service.

The Permanent Secretary, Ecological Fund, Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation, Dr Habiba Lawal, on behalf of the body of Permanent Secretaries (service-wide) promised that the Permanent Secretaries will give the Head of Service the needed cooperation and support for the success of the office and the service.