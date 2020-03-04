<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government on Tuesday says it has initiated 43 road infrastructure development projects in universities and institutions of higher education in the country.

Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing, stated this at the formal handing of a 1.79-kilometer road constructed by the ministry to the management of Bayero University Kano (BUK).

Fashola, who was represented by Idi Saje, the Federal Controller of Works in charge of Kano State, said the Federal Government had commenced the process of fixing roads in the education sector among other sectors seeking urgent attention.

He disclosed that the government was presently deploying 43 special road infrastructure interventions in tertiary institutions in the country.

Fashola said: “The Federal Government under the 2017 Appropriation procured 14 contracts under Phase I, for the rehabilitation of internal roads in federal tertiary institutions in the six geopolitical zones nationwide.

“An additional 29 contracts for the rehabilitation of internal roads in 29 federal tertiary institutions were procured in the 2018 Appropriation under Phase II.

“11 and seven projects have been completed in both Phase I and II respectively, including the Bayero University Kano’’.





Fashola said in spite of the limited resources, the government would not relent in its effort to bridge infrastructural deficits in the country.

The minister noted that rehabilitation of internal roads in federal tertiary institutions was designed to enhance learning activities and engender quality infrastructure for sustainable quality assurance in the sector.

He stressed that such development strides had renewed enthusiasm in the universities’ communities.

“18 of the 43 interventions have been completed, including the road in BUK, which form the government core mandate to enhance quality education.

“Although; this is a civil work project, it is an investment in education.

“During the construction; 25 people are employed in the process, contributing to the job creation initiatives of the government, and it is hoped that the school will now ensure that this asset is used properly,” he added.

While assuring quality education would be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and the learning environment, Fasholaurged those in doubt to simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where such interventions took place.

Also speaking, the Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University Kano, Prof. Mohammad Yahuza commended the gesture and assured that the institution would ensure effective utilization and maintenance of the road.