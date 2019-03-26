<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria and India have advocated the need to strengthen their bilateral tie in the areas of renewable energy, sustainable development and other environmental issues.

Saghir El-Muhammad, director, Press, in the Ministry of Environment, in a statement, said the call was made when the newly posted Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Abhay Thakur, paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Environment, Hassan Suleiman Zarma, in his office in Abuja.

The Indian envoy recalled that Nigeria and India have always enjoyed healthy and strategic cooperation, with some Indian teachers and doctors taking permanent residence in Nigeria, in the past.

“It is very encouraging to note that the relationship between our two countries dates back to three to four generations, with our doctors and teachers contributing their quota to Nigeria’s healthcare and education respectively.

“Nigeria is indeed a very hospitable country as most of them do not want to leave Nigeria,” he said.

Thakur, therefore, called for renewed cooperation and collaboration between the two countries, owing to the fact that Nigeria has the highest population in Africa and India with a staggering population of over 900 million is world’s second most populated nation.

He emphasized that there is need for both countries to mutually-synergize and speak with one voice on global environmental issues at international fora.

He assured that an MOU on renewable energy between the two countries would be signed soon.

Responding, the Minister reaffirmed the existing healthy bilateral relationship between Nigeria and India, stressing that the relationship has benefited both countries in education, health care and economic development.

He informed his guest that he was a direct beneficiary of the relationship, as Indian teachers taught him.

Zarma disclosed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) had just ratified the International Solar Alliance and expressed optimism that the President would soon append his signature.