



The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has promoted 3,548 junior staff to enhance efficiency in the service.

The Service Spokesman, Mr Sunday James, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He quoted Mr Muhammad Babandede, the Comptroller General, NIS, as directing all the command offices nationwide to release the promotion list with immediate effect.

Babandede said that the promoted staff were from the rank of Immigration Assistants up to Inspectors of Immigration.

Babandede, who congratulated the personnel, said they were promoted for hard work, discipline and loyalty, which had been the bedrock for promotion to new ranks.





In another development, Babandede inaugurated the Forward Operations Base (FOB) at the Kwara State Command of NIS, to boost the command’s border patrol against illegal immigrants.

The FOB is equipped with modern communication gadgets to check activities of illegal immigrants into the country.

Babandede noted that the FOB at Okuta area of the state was the 13th of such base in the country.

He enjoined the operatives to justify the Federal Government’s support to the NIS in the purchase of operational vehicles, equipment and other e-Border technological solutions for the service.