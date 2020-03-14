The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) generated N39.06 billion in 2018 as against N35.72 billion it generated as local revenue in 2017, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that it has changed its recruitment portal to www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Mr. Sunday James disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

James said that the earlier portal www.nisrecruitment.org.ng advertised was no longer in use and not tenable.


“The Service hereby informs the general public that the recruitment portal has been changed to www.immigrationrecruitment.org.ng which is currently active to make it more accessible to applicants.

“The Comptroller General, NIS, Mr. Muhammad Babandede, wishes to inform the general public that the recruitment exercise is free and aside the change of portal, all information contained in the public notice for recruitment remains valid,” he said.

