Nigeria will play host to a four-day conference of the African Union, Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU ECOSOCC) intended to raise awareness on the fight against corruption in Africa.

The conference slated for Monday, June 18, is expected to be declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari, who recently was appointed Africa Anti-Corruption Ambassador.

According to the Nigeria’s Representative and the Chairperson Social Affairs and Health Cluster, Dr. Tunji Asaolu, the conference will help popularise and raise awareness on the AU 2018 theme of the year which is: “Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation,” through a multi-stakeholders dialogue to discuss the issues of corruption in Africa and produce a position paper.

Asaolu, also said the conference would equally enable the participants to come up with modalities to conduct index analysis and database on civil society organisations working on health and social issues to support the work of the organ.

The chief-host added that the conference would also help to raise awareness with local civil society organisations on the election process for the third general assembly of ECOSOCC.

According to him, “This conference is beginning from Monday 18th June to Friday 22nd is part of efforts to support President Muhammadu Buhari, and his counterparts across Africa achieve the objective of riding not only Nigeria of corruption but also the African continent.

“We are also going to mobilise Africa civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations to key into the fight against corruption because if we don’t kill corruption within the continent, corruption will destroy the continent.

“That is why no effort will be spared in the fight against corruption. The fight must be collective and total,” he said.