<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria-US Bi-National Commission (BNC) is scheduled to hold between February 3, and February 4, in Washington DC.

Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Nwonye, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, would lead the Nigerian delegation to the meeting with the theme: “Mutual Prosperity through Innovation and Ingenuity”.





“Deliberations at the session will focus on areas of mutual interest, including good governance and anti-corruption, trade and investment, development and food security and security and counter-terrorism efforts.

“The Ministry wishes to recall that the Nigeria-US Bi-National Commission (BNC) was established in April 2010 in Washington DC as a platform for closer cooperation between both countries.

“The BNC has continued to serve as a veritable mechanism for sustained bilateral high-level dialogue to promote and coordinate diplomatic, economic, military, technical, cultural and social cooperation between Nigeria and the US,” Nwonye stated.