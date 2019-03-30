<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigeria Immigration Service and its Ghanaian counterpart have begun reconciliatory talks over the recent deportation of four Ghanaian nationals by Nigerian authority.

NIS Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, made this known in a Press Statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He said that the Comptroller-General of NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, had played host to the visiting Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service, Mr Kwame Takyi, accompanied by the Ghana High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Rashid Bawa.

“The meeting, which held behind closed doors, appeared to be a conciliatory meeting following the deportation of four Ghanaian nationals from Nigeria to Ghana.

“Babandede, when contacted, confirmed the meeting saying details of a further meeting were being worked out by the Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs of Nigeria and Ghana.

“There is no cause for alarm as both countries will resolve issues between both countries diplomatically.”

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister of interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) had authorised the deportation order of the four Ghanaian nationals over alleged violation of provisions of the Immigration Act and Regulations.

Earlier, Nigeria had protested the mass deportation of at least 723 of its citizens between 2018 and February 2019. The Nigerians were accused of illegal stay, cyber-crime, prostitution and other social vices.