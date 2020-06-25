



The Presidency has declared that Nigeria will resolve the issue of the demolition of some apartments under construction at the Nigerian High Commission in Accra diplomatically with Ghana.

The Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, told State House Correspondents that Nigeria will not engage in street fight with Ghana over the issue.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday called President Muhammadu Buhari to tender sincere apologies.

"Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him 'Baba' (Father), so he is bound to show restraint.





“Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better when they arise, they should be resolved diplomatically.

“No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen,” Shehu said.

Recall that the building was demolished last Friday.

A source had claimed that a businessman said the Nigerian High Commission’s staff quarters were being built on his land.

But Ghana claimed that unknown persons carried out the act.