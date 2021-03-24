



Nigeria has felicitated with Greece on the occasion of its bicentennial independence anniversary coming up on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

President Muhammadu Buhari on behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sent best wishes to the people of Greece as they celebrate the 200th anniversary of the founding of the Hellenic Republic.

Reflecting on the long standing ties between both countries, President Buhari, in the congratulatory message to Greece on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, valued the significant investments Greek nationals had made in the food and agro-allied industry, contributing substantially to food sufficiency and security in Nigeria.





The President also recognised the indelible marks of Greek ingenuity and scholarship in the world of arts, literature, science, sports and industry, and prayed that this august occasion, which will surely bring fond memories of the forebears of the Greek nation, will inspire the present generation to greater successes.

As a nation whose long history of strength, survival and innovation has helped it surmount political, economic and security challenges, President Buhari looked forward to a future of peace, stability and prosperity, under strong democratic institutions and governance.

He wished President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and the people of Greece celebrating in Nigeria, Greece and around the world a happy Independence Day and bicentennial anniversary.