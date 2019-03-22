



The United States has expressed disappointment over reports of military interference, in the 2019 general election.

In a statement on Thursday, the US embassy said it was saddened by the loss of lives during the elections and urged all stakeholders to work towards ensuring fair and credible supplementary elections.

The US congratulated Nigerians over their commitment to the electoral process, saying it would continue to follow the ongoing polls closely and also reiterated its support for a democratic process “where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results.”

“The United States once again congratulates the Nigerian people’s commitment to the democratic process throughout the election season,” the US said in a statement.

“The United States supports a democratic process where the will of the Nigerian people is reflected in the results.

“As long-time friends of Nigeria, we continue to follow closely the still ongoing elections. We do not have a preferred party or candidate.

“As noted by many observer groups in their preliminary reports, we too were disappointed by the low voter turnout as well as credible reports of voter intimidation, vote buying, interference by security forces, and violence in some locations.

“We are saddened by those acts of violence and extend our deepest sympathy to the families of those who lost their lives, including those who worked for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security services.

“As the 2019 electoral cycle comes to an end, we urge all stakeholders to work towards a free, fair, credible, transparent, and peaceful process, especially for the many Nigerians across the country who again will go to polls on Saturday.

“We encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services, to continue to improve the electoral process for future elections.

“We look to Nigeria as an important leader on the African continent. As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both our countries.”