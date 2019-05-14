<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Nigeria has donated 500,000 US dollars and relief materials to Malawi which would be formally presented to the government of Malawi.

This was as the Nigerian delegation visited the Government of Malawi which was hit by the recent tropical Cyclone Idai.

The delegation was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, who urged Nigerians residing in Malawi to be good ambassadors of the country by exhibiting good character in their dealings.

Onyeama and members of the delegation were received at the Kamuzu International Airport, Malawi by the Nigerians living in the country, on Sunday in Lilongwe.

He applauded Nigerians living in Malawi for being law abiding and projecting the image of the country positively, saying “I have never heard about any negative stories about Nigerians in Malawi.

“We have a lot of very good people, real ambassadors representing us very well around the world.

“We are proud of you that you are flying the Nigerian flag in Malawi. I am so touch that you have taken the time to come to meet me on arrival.

“I will like on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari to thank you because in so many countries we hear all kinds of stories about our compatriots which are not always the best stories.

“But I must say that I have never heard about any negative reports about Nigerians in Malawi.

“I urge you to continue the good work to show the good side of Nigeria and Nigerians,” the Minister said.

The delegation would also visit Mozambique and Zimbabwe to provide relief materials to them after the cyclone Idai disaster.