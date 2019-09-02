<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Relief materials for flood victims in Mozambique and Zimbabwe have been delivered by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) as part of its commitment to provide military aid to civil authority.

A statement by the spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said the materials were airlifted from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

According to him, they were donated by the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has completed the airlifting of relief materials to Mozambique and Zimbabwe to further assist victims of the April flooding.

“The airlift missions, which were conducted for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), conveyed critical relief materials such as drugs, medical supplies and treated mosquito nets donated by the Federal Government of Nigeria to alleviate sufferings of the flood victims.

“The airlift missions were executed by NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft, in furtherance of the NAF’s constitutional roles of projecting air power beyond the shores of the country as well as providing Military Aid to Civil Authority.

“The C-130H airlifted 12,000kg (12 tonnes) of relief materials from the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to the Maputo International Airport, Maputo, Mozambique on August 26, while 8,100kg (8 tonnes) of materials were delivered at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport Harare, Zimbabwe on August 31. The items were handed over to Officials of the Nigeria High Commission in the countries for onward delivery to their host governments.

“Prior to this, the NAF had, in May, conducted the first batch of the airlift missions for NEMA using an ATR-42 aircraft, in three sorties, to airlift 15,000kg (15 tonnes) of similar relief materials to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. In August 2017, the NAF had similarly airlifted 38,000kg of Federal Government-donated relief materials to Freetown, Sierra Leone, in the aftermath of the devastating mudslides and floods that ravaged the country.”