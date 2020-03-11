<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) has distributed 64,000 hybrid economic tree seedlings to communities in Mai’Adua and Zango Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The seedlings, which included guava, cashew, orange, mango and eucalyptus, were distributed to communities surrounding the degraded land reclamation project sites in the two councils.

A statement issued Wednesday by the state NEWMAP Communication Officer, Sani Zaharadeen, said NEWMAP would continue to distribute the seedlings to communities to curtail environmental degradation.

He said aside the economic tree seedlings, NEWMAP distributed raincoat, hand globes, jackets, helmet and rain boots, among others, to enable the beneficiaries take care of the trees.





Zaharadeen added that the NEWMAP management unit would continue to monitor and supervise the growth of the economic trees for the betterment of the benefiting communities.

He urged residents of the benefiting communities to make good use of the trees given to them as the project is aimed at guiding and promoting the environment against desertification and generating income.

He assured the people of the state that Katsina NEWMAP under the leadership of Mr. Ashiru Mohammed, would continue to work assiduously with the state government to tackle gully erosion and other land degradation in the state.