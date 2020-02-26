<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Ministry of Education, FME, has indicated that from next year all the 104 Unity Schools will participate in the First Lego League, FLL, National Robotics Championship Competition.

The Minister of State for Education, Honourable Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, made this known when FLL national championship winners emerged recently.

Nwajiuba who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Arch. Sonny Echono, said the decision to allow all Unity Schools’ participation is meant to strengthen critical and computational thinking among students.

FLL was brought to Nigeria by a non-governmental organisation, Coderina Education and Technology Foundation, supported by SAP.





The 2020 competition, in its sixth edition, was with the theme: “City Shaper” and was organised by Coderina in collaboration with the Ministry and the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, NAPPS, with supports from SAP; National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA; Irish Aid and the Baze University in Abuja.

During the programme, an all-girls team from Federal Government Girls College, FGGC, Ikot Obio Itong, Akwa Ibom State emerged overall champions.

Earlier in his keynote address, the Director-General of NITDA, Mr Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, represented by the Director of eGovernment Development and Regulation, eGDR, Dr Vincent Olatunji, said that NITDA is saddled with the responsibility of developing and regulating the use of Information Technology in the country, which has contributed immensely to the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP.