The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has declared a state of the emergency over of the Lassa fever outbreak ravaging the country over.

The announcement was made in a press statement co-signed by the Director General, NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, and the Officer-in-Charge, World Health Organisation, Nigeria, (WHO) Clement Peter.

The ’emergency phase’ of the 2019 Lassa fever outbreak was declared over following a joint epidemiological review by NCDC, WHO Nigeria and other partners after four and a half months of the country combating the disease in 21 states, leading to 129 deaths.

Between January and May 2019, 26,578 confirmed cases of Lassa fever were reported, causing 129 deaths from 21 states.

These figures are however, lower than what was recorded as at 2018 when the outbreak was declared over.

In 2018, between January and May, over, 1968 suspected Lassa fever cases with 431 laboratory confirmed cases and 158 deaths were reported from 141 LGAs from 29 states.