



The Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said its officers tracked two containers with Tramadol from India to Togo and finally to Nigeria.

Showcasing the seizures worth N223.3 million in Duty Paid Value (DPV), the Controller of the Command, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf, said acting on the manifest, the command was able to track and intercept a container No: SEGU manifested as ceramic tiles.

Yusuf who explained that the service intercepted 554 cartons of tramadol, 989 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products and other prohibited items at Apapa port, added that the movement of one of the containers is still being tracked in Togo.





“With the support of my management team we are able to make the following intervention, one 40ft container loaded with sacks of mosquito coil products but falsely declared as ground paper and packaging paper bag, seven containers loaded with bales of used clothing and shoes and one container of unregistered pharmaceutical product (989) cartons of mixagrip tabs wrongfully declared as winches and gaskets.”

He said the Command has launched a preliminary investigation with a view to identifying the consignee’s for arrest and possible prosecution in connection with this criminal and unlawful importation.