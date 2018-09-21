The Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force has intercepted 49 vehicles and other contraband with duty paid value of N126.8 million in Zone B.

The National Coordinator of the strike force, Abdullahi Kirawa, a Deputy Controller, made the revelation while addressing journalists on the seizures in Kaduna on Friday.

He said the items where impounded from Aug. 3 to Sept. 20, 2018 in Kaduna axis.

According to him, other contraband seized include 13, 983 bags of rice, 3, 983 Jerry cans of vegetable oil, 456 bales of second hand clothing, 70 bags of sugar and 50 cartons of spaghetti among others.

Kirawa said the seizures were made following tip-offs from patriotic Nigerians, adding that citizens engagement has helped to bring down smuggling activities to barest level in the zone.

He assured that the service would not relent in its efforts to end smuggling in the country for the good of the economy and national growth.

”Strike force officers and men will not relent in this effort of ensuring that die-hard smugglers are arrested and prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others,” the strike force coordinator said.

Kirawa explained that the strike force set up by the Controller General has the mandate to ensure effective suppression of smuggling to facilitate increase revenue to government.

He therefore urged Nigerians to ensure that they conduct their businesses within the ambit of the law