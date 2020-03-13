<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (retd), has approved the promotion of 2,974 junior officers to various ranks.

The promotion was confirmed in a statement issued on Friday by the Public Relations Officer of Customs, Mr Joseph Attah.

The statement said the promotion was strictly based on merit.

It said the cumulative marks of annual performance evaluation scores, written examination, seniority and availability of vacancies formed the basis for the promotion.

A breakdown of the promotion shows that 897 Assistant Inspectors of Customs were promoted to the rank of Inspector of Customs, 1,426 Customs Assistant 1 to Assistant Inspector of Customs, while 123 Customs Assistant ll were promoted to Customs Assistant l.





The statement added that five Customs Assistant 111 were promoted to Customs Assistant 11.

In the Support Staff Cadre, it said 21 Assistant Inspectors of Customs were promoted to the rank of Inspector of Customs, 208 Customs Assistant l to Assistant Inspector of Customs, 263 Customs Assistant ll moved up to Customs Assistant 1 while 31 Customs Assistant lll were promoted to Customs Assistant Il.

While giving his approval for the release of the promotion, the Customs CG congratulated all promoted personnel and expressed the hope that these elevations will serve as motivation to effectively discharge their duties.