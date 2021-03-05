



Nigeria commenced its COVID-19 vaccination on Friday with Cyprian Nyong, a medical doctor from the National Hospital, Abuja, being the first person to receive the jab of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, flagged off the exercise on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.





Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, described the moment as a “watershed.”

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, also said it was crucial “to first cater for those who cater for us.”

Nigeria had on Tuesday received about 4 million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine shipped into the country through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.