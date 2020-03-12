<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government says it is currently constructing and rehabilitating 43 intervention roads in tertiary institutions across the country to further improve infrastructural development in institutions of learning.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this in Offa, Kwara, in his message to the handing over of 2.23 kilometres intervention dual carriage road constructed by the Federal Government for the Federal Polytechnic, Offa.

The minister, who was represented by the Federal Controller of Works in Kwara, Alhaji Wasiu Atitebi, said the federal government had completed and handed over 18 out of the 43 of such intervention roads to the management of various tertiary institutions.





According to the minister, the motive behind the projects was to make learning environment more conducive and create employment opportunities for residents within the vicinities of the tertiary institutions.

“The rationale behind the construction of 43 road interventions was also aimed at supporting education development and make learning more conducive,” the minister said.

Fashola noted that over 40 people were engaged during the construction of the road project thereby bridging employment opportunities.

The Chairman, Governing Board, Federal Polythecnic, Offa, Chief Oseloka Zikora, said the road constructed would further improve the infrastructural development in the polythecnic

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Lateef Olatunji, expressed gratitude to the federal government for the kind gesture and solicited more assistance in other areas that will make learning more conducive.